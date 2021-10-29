'I just got hit by a plane': Driver hit by aircraft on I-12 shares shocking story with WBRZ

BATON ROUGE – Startling new accounts of chaotic moments on I-12 are coming to light Friday.

The 911 calls of eyewitnesses’ description of an airplane landing on the interstate Thursday were obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit. WBRZ also spoke with the driver of a pick-up truck hit as the plane glided onto the interstate in a last-ditch effort by the pilot to avoid disaster when the small plane lost its engine over Livingston Parish.

“I’m on the interstate, a plane just crashed [into a truck],” one driver exclaims in one of a dozen calls for help around 4 p.m. Thursday.

“My husband just called and told me an airplane just hit him” a woman told the 911 operator.

“Is anyone hurt?” the operator asked.

“No ma’am, but an airplane hit him,” the woman said.

The woman identified herself as the wife of a man named Phillip, who was driving home on I-12 West when the plane clipped his pick-up and tossed it into the shoulder.

Phillip and the three people on the plane walked away unscathed, though shaken up.

“I keep saying the same thing. I thank the good Lord because it’s amazing. You don’t see a story [like this] and come out of it that lucky,” Phillip said in an interview with WBRZ Friday.

WBRZ also reached out to David Lobue, the director at the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport.

"We're just happy the situation turned out favorably for everyone involved," said Lobue.

He says the plane lost oil pressure, leaving the pilot with a life or death decision: try to make it to the airport or land on I-12.

"You don't have much time to think about it, you have to go for whatever the open space is," said Lobue.

Sources say the pilot and its passengers were headed into town for a funeral when they had to make that life-saving decision to land on the interstate.