'I have never experienced a bill for $458:' Maringouin residents concerned about costs of utilities

MARINGOUIN -- Many residents in Maringouin are concerned about the rising cost of utilities. They told WBRZ they've seen a spike in the amount coming out of their pocket.

In Maringouin the town provides water, gas, and sewer utilities for nearly every citizen.

While in town Thursday, WBRZ met Florida Oliver, a resident of 50 years. Her utility bill was over $450.

"This utility bill is totally ridiculous. As long as I've been here, I have never experienced a bill for $458," Oliver said.

Oliver lives with her grandson on a fixed income. She says her utility bill has been under $100. She told WBRZ this is the first time they've seen a spike like this.

"The only gas that I have in my house is the stove and a hot water heater. Everything else in my house is electric. I very seldom cook," Oliver said.

WBRZ spoke to dozens of other residents about their utility bills.

Residents had bills that were $60, $80, $100, and in Oliver's case, over $450.

Nearly everyone WBRZ spoke to said they've noticed an increase in their costs.

One resident said her bill went from around $90 one month to around $50 more the next.

One retiree said she feels the increases will start to hurt.

"The people here in Maringouin are low-income people and on a fixed income. and I don't know how the town expects people to pay this bill," Oliver said.

The chief of police told WBRZ the costs have been a hot topic at the town hall meetings.

WBRZ reached out to Maringouin Mayor Maurice Harris but did not get a response back.