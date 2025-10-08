'I ain't dead yet:' Dolly Parton posts video reassuring fans after swirling health rumors

Country music icon Dolly Parton reassured fans that she is doing fine in a video she posted on social media Wednesday.

Parton acknowledged recent rumors that she was facing serious health concerns after canceling a few events, but said she is doing much better now.

"I want you to know that I'm OK," Parton said. "I've got some problems, as I mentioned back when my husband, Carl, was very sick. That was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn't take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should've been taking care of."

Parton said she had to cancel the events so she could be closer to home, where she said she is "having a few treatments," but "nothing major."

In the video, she laughed about an AI-generated image of fellow country star Reba McEntire consoling Parton on her deathbed. She assured fans that the picture was fake and joked that if she had been dying, Reba likely would not be the one there in her final moments.

Parton concluded the video with some final reassurance for her fans and a request for continued prayer.

"I'm not ready to die yet," she said. "I don't think God is through with me, and I ain't done working."