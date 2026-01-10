I-12 Eastbound closed near South Satsuma Road due to 18-wheeler crash , traffic diverted at Walker

LIVINGSTON — I-12 Eastbound has been closed near the South Satsuma Road exit due to an 18-wheeler crash, according to the Walker Police Department.

Emergency responders said the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. when the 18-wheeler rolled into the median, leaving the vehicle overturned on the left side of the road.

According to responders, there were no reported injuries.

Traffic is currently being diverted at the Walker South Road exit.

Officers would like to remind the public to be careful, as water is still present on the roadways.