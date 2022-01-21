35°
Latest Weather Blog
I-110 now open after overnight closure
BATON ROUGE - I-110 is now open in both directions.
Officials closed I-110 in both directions at midnight Thursday due to anticipated hazardous weather conditions.
The lanes were blocked off from I-10 to US 61 (Scenic Hwy).
Alternate routes included Scenic Highway and Plank Road.
DOTD reports the roadway will remain closed "until weather conditions no longer present a safety threat to the traveling public."
"DOTD encourages motorists to use extra caution while driving during hazardous weather conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses as these freeze first, and to avoid driving at all if possible during a winter weather event," the department said.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Physicians identify food insecurities, educate people about healthy choices
-
Parents frustrated over EBR Schools' late switch to virtual learning
-
Juvenile jail escapees drove stolen car to capital area, one likely armed...
-
Suspects booked into jail for violent robbery that sent elderly man to...
-
Fire in Baker forces emergency crews to shut down Highway 19 for...