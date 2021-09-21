87°
I-10 will remain partially closed near Bonnet Carre Spillway after massive fire
ST. CHARLES PARISH - At least one eastbound lane on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge will stay closed after a huge fire blocked the bridge for hours Monday.
The left lane on I-10 east near I-310 will remain closed due to damage caused by the fire, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Bridge inspectors determined the lane should stay closed after the vehicle and debris were removed Monday night.
The department said the lane would stay closed until inspectors can conduct a thorough inspection to determine the full extent of the damages.
