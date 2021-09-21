I-10 will remain partially closed due to massive vehicle fire

ST. CHARLES PARISH - The left lane on the I-10 Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge will remain closed due to damages caused by a vehicle fire on September 20. Bridge inspectors determined the closure after the vehicle and debris were removed Monday night.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Tuesday that the bridge will remain closed at mile-marker 218 near I-310 south. The bridge will remain closed until inspectors can conduct a thorough inspection to determine the full extent of the damages.

