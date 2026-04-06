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WBRZ's 'Fill a Prescription' campaign, providing prescription services to needy, ends Monday
BATON ROUGE — WBRZ's "Fill a Prescription" campaign, which aims to provide prescription services for those in need, ends Monday.
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Watch the video to hear more about the initiative from Pat Shingleton.
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