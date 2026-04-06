State corrections officials say a 37-year-old Angola inmate has died; an investigation is underway

ANGOLA — An inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary has died, Louisiana Department of Corrections officials said Monday.

Walter Davis, a 37-year-old Angola inmate, was pronounced dead on Sunday, April 5.

His death is still under investigation and an autopsy has been ordered.

WBRZ has reported on several inmate deaths at Angola, including a 71-year-old in February and a 37-year-old in January.