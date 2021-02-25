I-10 widening in BR gets federal approval, expected to begin construction in 2023

BATON ROUGE - The expansion of I-10 through much of the capital city is set to begin in 2023 after the project received federal approval.

On Thursday, the Department of Transportation announced the project to widen portions of I-10 between LA 415 and the 10/12 split past College Drive was approved by the Federal Highway Administration.

“This is a significant accomplishment in moving this much-needed project forward,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Past efforts to make these necessary improvements have never reached this stage, and it’s a testament to this administration, the local, state and federal officials, and the hard-working staff of DOTD that we have reached this milestone.”

With the federal stamp of approval, the project can now move forward with purchasing right-of-way and start the design process.

In November, DOTD announced that Kiewit/Boh, a joint venture, was selected as contractor for phase one of the I-10 widening project from LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to Essen Lane on I-10 and I-12 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Phase one of the project is from just west of Washington St. to Essen Lane on I-10 and I-12, which has an estimated construction cost of $716 million.

Phase one of the construction project is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.