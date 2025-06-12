80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 West reopened on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after crash

4 hours 39 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, June 12 2025 Jun 12, 2025 June 12, 2025 5:30 PM June 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — I-10 West is reopened at mile marker 120 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after a crash.

Trending News

No other information on the crash is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days