I-10 in Sorrento reduced to one lane due to vehicle fire
SORRENTO - I-10 west between LA-22 and Airline Highway was reduced to one lane due to a vehicle fire early Monday morning.
Video showed a car fully engulfed in flames on the Interstate around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The fire was put out and the wreckage was cleared around 8 a.m..
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for information on any injuries.
Sorrento vehicle fire
