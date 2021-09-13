Hurricane Nicholas may bring heavy rain to Baton Rouge area

MONDAY EVENING UPDATE: As of 10pm Monday, Nicholas had strengthened into a hurricane. The local forecast (below) remains unchanged.



"Hurricane" #Nicholas as of 10pm...



...of more interest to us, a slowed forward speed once inland and therefore possibly more time to rain. https://t.co/v0q25GJgJc — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) September 14, 2021

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area until Thursday morning. Widespread rainfall of 4 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts are expected across much of southeast Louisiana in association with Tropical Storm Nicholas. Rainfall will be efficient and could come down very heavy at times quickly leading to draining issues. Combine that with the amount of debris still across the region drainage systems may be blocked leading to additional flooding concerns. The heaviest rain could also occur overnight Tuesday night.

THE FORECAST

Through Tuesday Night: Due to Hurricane Nicholas approaching the Texas coast, periods of rain can be expected to increase in coverage and intensity, especially from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. The rainfall rates will be key to this event as the area can tolerate a lot of rain as long as it is spaced out over the course of a few days. However, is some spots experience multiple inches in just a few hours, flash flooding issues will arise. Street and poor drainage areas as well as those near smaller creeks and streams will be most prone to flooding.

Wednesday morning into Thursday morning: The middle of the week is a little less certain. The remnants of Nicholas may continue to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area, but it is unclear how steady and heavy this activity will be. It is common for the south and west sides of tropical systems to erode due to dry air. If that occurs with Nicholas, the flood threat will end early. That seems more likely right now. If the south and west side of the storm remains in tact, periods of heavy rain will continue right into Thursday morning, which would result in a longer period of heavy rain and therefore a greater flood threat to the area.

Thursday and Beyond: By the end of the week, the flood threat will diminish but leftover tropical moisture will remain in the atmosphere. Each afternoon Thursday through Sunday will feature isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The ongoing active pattern will keep high temperatures below average. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Elsewhere in the Tropics:

A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is producing an area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this disturbance over the next several days, and there is an 80 percent chance that a tropical depression forms later this week while the system moves westward at about 15mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

An area of low pressure is forecast to form by midweek a couple of hundred miles north of the southeastern or central Bahamas as a tropical wave interacts with an upper-level trough. Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter, and there is a 50 percent chance that a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves north-northwestward or northward across the western Atlantic.

The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—tropical thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday.