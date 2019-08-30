90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hurricane Hunters make history with all-female flight crew

48 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 August 30, 2019 11:44 AM August 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAKELAND, Fla. - The NOAA says its first three-pilot team of Hurricane Hunters composed entirely of women flew into Dorian Thursday to scope out the storm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared a picture Thursday of the team flying out over the Atlantic Ocean to perform reconnaissance on the hurricane, which is set to strike Florida's east coast this weekend. 

The crew was made up of Capt. Kristie Twining, Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington, and Lt. Lindsey Norman.

You can read more on the storm here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days