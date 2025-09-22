Hurricane Gabrielle Rapidly Strengthens Into a Major Storm

Satellite images show Hurricane Gabrielle has quickly intensified into a major hurricane with a well-defined eye. The National Hurricane Center now estimates Gabrielle’s maximum sustained winds at 120 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Forecasters expect Gabrielle to strengthen further today, with peak winds near 130 mph possible by this evening. While the storm remains well east of Bermuda, gusty winds and showers are expected there as Gabrielle passes nearby.

Large swells generated by the hurricane are already reaching Bermuda and spreading toward the U.S. East Coast, Atlantic Canada, and parts of the Caribbean. These swells will bring dangerous surf and rip current conditions over the next few days.

The latest forecast keeps Gabrielle on a track that takes it farther out into the Atlantic, with gradual weakening expected later this week as the system moves into cooler waters.