Hundreds of poinsettias donated to BRG hospitals during holiday season

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge General Foundation took a very merry call recently from Clegg's Nursery. The business decided to deliver some holiday cheer to the hospital after it says they had a bunch of leftover poinsettias.

Hundred of poinsettias were delivered to the three Baton Rouge General campuses Monday morning. It was a surprise for health care workers and patients like Roy Davis.

"I didn't think that would happen, you know, I've never seen that before," said Davis.

The poinsettias are adding some sparkle and color to the halls and hospital rooms. Greenhouse grower Elena Fennell and her family grow about 10,000 poinsettias for Clegg's Nursery each year.

'"We thought it would be great after such a difficult year to everyone if we could donate some poinsettias to all the patients at Baton Rouge General facilities," said Fennell.

Those plants were unloaded from a truck Monday morning and rolled into the hospital for people to enjoy.

"It'll lift the spirits of some of the patients and the caregivers too, that aren't going to be home for the holidays," she said.

Baton Rouge General Foundation President Erik Showalter says the gesture is greatly appreciated.

"We're getting oohs and aahs and you can already see it's starting to brighten their day, they're smiling," he said. "The impact has already started."

Clegg's Nursery donated 650 poinsettias to Baton Rouge General Hospitals Monday.