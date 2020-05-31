Hundreds gather peacefully at state capitol to protest against police brutality

BATON ROUGE - Protests against the death of George Floyd have made their way to the capital area.

With peaceful protests happening in New Orleans and Lafayette, hundreds of Baton Rouge residents gathered Sunday afternoon to march from Galvez Plaza to the steps of the State Capitol.

Protestors were heard chanting "No justice. No peace. No racist police".

George Floyd was an unarmed black man who died during his arrest, while former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on his neck.

Protests have been rising across the entire United States--many turning violent-- in cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, and Baltimore.

Ex-cop Chauvin is currently behind bars and has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

The protest taking place in front of the Louisiana State Capitol has been peaceful. Law enforcement is on the scene, helping protestors gather safely.