Hundreds gather for peaceful protest on Siegen Lane Monday night
BATON ROUGE- Hundreds gathered in the Capital Area Monday to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
The Super Target store on Siegen Lane closed early and boarded the doors and windows around 4:30 p.m. as a few dozen demonstrators came together in the parking lot.
By nightfall, hundreds came together on the side of Siegen Lane with signs, flags and banners, chanting, "No justice, no peace, no racist police."
Law enforcement closed Siegen Lane from I-10 to Industriplex Blvd. in both directions, in addition to Siegen Lane at Rieger Road. Authorities kept a safe distance from the demonstrators throughout the night.
