HUMP DAY GETAWAY: Escaped camel found wandering around Livingston Parish Wednesday

WALKER - A crafty camel is back home Wednesday after she was found wandering the streets of Livingston Parish.

A photo posted on Facebook by Shaun Ramos showed the animal along Buddy Ellis Road in Walker sometime Wednesday morning.

The camel, whose name is Bubbles, is actually somewhat of a local celebrity in Livingston Parish. Bubbles is perhaps best known in the community for her role in the annual One Night in Bethlehem nativity in Hammond.

According to her owner, Bubbles has made a habit of escaping her enclosure as of late, reportedly getting loose four times Wednesday.

Bubbles owner says she snuck away to get her favorite snack, graham crackers, from a nearby neighbor. She was found safe Wednesday and is resting back at home (barring any future getaways).