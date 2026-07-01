Humane Society of Louisiana, United Cajun Navy awards K9 with basket of gifts

HAMMOND — The Humane Society of Louisiana and the United Cajun Navy awarded its K-9, Gunner, with a basket of gifts to honor his bravery and contributions to making the community safe on Wednesday morning.

The gift basket included toys, treats, a new dog bed and premium dog food.

In early June, Gunner tracked a path from a burglarized business to the alleged burglar's abode, where stolen items were found.

"Since Gunner and other police K-9s do so much for the public, we think it's only fair to show our appreciation by showering him with toys, treats, a new doggie bed, and other goodies," Jeff Dorson, the Humane Society of Louisiana's Director, said. "Animals play an important role in our lives, and it's important that we appreciate all that they do for us," he said.