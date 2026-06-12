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Tangipahoa deputies: Man arrested for stealing $1,000 worth of copper from business
TICKFAW — A Tickfaw man was arrested after a police dog tracked a path from a burglarized business to his home, where stolen copper wire was found in the front yard, deputies said.
Samuel Knight, 38, was booked on two counts of burglary and one count of illegal possession of stolen property, according to authorities.
Earlier this week, a business in the 49000 block of Western Acres reported several pieces of equipment and copper wiring missing.
While detectives gathered information, the dog, Gunner, began tracking around the property. That track led to a residence about a quarter of a mile away off of Highway 442, where a pile of stripped wire was found sitting in the front yard.
A search warrant for the home turned up more stripped wire, all of which matched the type reported missing from the business.
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Detectives identified Knight as the suspect and once located, he confessed to the burglary. He was then placed under arrest.
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