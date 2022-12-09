80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Human Jukebox plans tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash

2 hours 4 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, December 09 2022 Dec 9, 2022 December 09, 2022 2:08 PM December 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox will host a ceremony at Southern University this weekend honoring three members of the marching band who were killed while traveling home for the holidays

The Human Jukebox announced Friday it will hold the ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday outside the band hall. There, bandmates will honor Broderick Moore, Tyran Williams and Dylan Young.

The three died in a crash this week while heading from Baton Rouge to Texas to visit family for the winter break. They were reportedly stopped on the shoulder of I-49 with a flat tire when an 18-wheeler struck their vehicle. 

Trending News

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days