Proclamation of Emergency closes Livingston Parish waterways as rising water levels cause flooding

LIVINGSTON — Waterways in Livingston Parish are closed until further notice, according to a proclamation of emergency authorized by Parish President Randy Delatte on Saturday morning.

The closure comes as rising water levels have caused localized flooding in several low-lying areas near waterways throughout the parish.

The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is actively monitoring the rising water levels in the parish's waterways as strong east and southeast winds continue to push water into the Amite River, Tickfaw River and Diversion Canal systems.

Forecasts indicate elevated wind speeds throughout the coming week, with officials expecting water levels to remain the same or potentially rise.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, along with local fire departments and other response agencies, is actively monitoring areas of concern throughout the parish as field assessments are taking place to identify the impacts of the rising water and to ensure public safety.

Residents in the area are urged to avoid flooded areas and to refrain from attempting to navigate closed waterways, as conditions may change rapidly due to wind-driven water movement.