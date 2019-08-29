Huge scoreboard expands Zachary High School football program

ZACHARY – Zachary High School's football program is getting a lot bigger this year. A massive scoreboard was recently installed. It’s the biggest in the state, possibly the nation, and the big screen is helping bring more than just athletes into the game.

“Right now we just call it jumbotron crew,” said Nicholas Foreman, a junior at Zachary High School.

A club full of media arts students will be responsible for controlling what goes on the scoreboard each game.

“Let's say it was a touchdown and we want a replay, I can hit that,” said media arts teacher Rudy Koppenol to his students.

Wednesday was the first time students got their hands on the new technology, which includes computers and a TriCaster; a keyboard for video production.

“I wasn't expecting the board to be so big,” said junior Matthew Boyea. “But now that we've learned how to use it it’s not that intimidating.”

With the new technology, the students will be able to broadcast a football game, in real-time, on the 32x65 foot jumbotron. As well as play re-plays and commercials during time-outs.

“The hardware that we use is the same hardware as the NBA. As well as collegiate athletics and NFL athletics,” said Koppenol.

The experience will be beneficial and rewarding. The students will have a hand in enhancing the football experience on Friday nights.

“We want the product on the screen to be just as good as the product on the field, that’s our goals,” said Koppenol.

The jumbotron and technology to run it was all donated to Zachary High School. No taxpayer’s dollars were used. The goal is to create a class out of broadcasting the school’s football games in the future.