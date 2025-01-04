Latest Weather Blog
How to stay safe while using a home heater in cold temperatures
BATON ROUGE — With a strong cold front headed to Louisiana, State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams shared some safety tips for home heating.
Officials say to plug your space heaters directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords. Make sure space heaters are three to five feet away from objects that catch fire easily, like blankets.
Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes. Officials also say not to overfill fireplaces or wood-burning stoves.
Do not leave candles, open flames or space heaters unattended.
As always, officials advise you to have a working smoke alarm in your house. If you do not have a working smoke alarm, the State Fire Marshal provides free smoke alarm installations at any time of the year. To register for a free smoke alarm click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Broccoli sold at Walmart voluntarily recalled over listeria concerns
-
2une In Previews: Back 2 School Cuts with the BR Barber Collective
-
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City...
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics defeats Iowa State 197.300-194.100 in season opener
-
LSU women's basketball opens SEC play with a dominant win over Arkansas,...
-
U-High hosts five other teams for the Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
LSU men's basketball improves to 11-2