How to protect plants during cold weather

If there’s anything the average south Louisiana resident has become a pro at withstanding, it’s the ever-changing weather.

But as hot temperatures drop and Louisianans exchange their flip-flops for boots, people and pets aren’t the only ones impacted by the chilly temperatures- plants are too.

Cold temperatures can actually freeze a plant’s cells, which can bring growth to an abrupt halt. During winter, some plants even become dormant as a way of protecting themselves against cell damage.

That said, there are measures plant-owners can take to protect flowers and shrubs as temperatures drop. A few suggested steps are:

-Move potted plants to sheltered locations and wrap the sides of the pots. Consider using bubble wrap or a fleece plant wrap.

-Tender plants should be covered with an upturned bucket or flower pot.

-Though it can be tempting to bring plants inside during cold weather this is not always advisable as a sudden change in temperature can kill a plant.

-If a plant shows signs of damage, wait until the weather warms and new shoots begin to surface, then prune out damaged parts.

Click here to contact Clegg's Nursery for more advice related to plants and greenery.