How to help the victims of deadly flooding in Texas

2 hours 9 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, July 07 2025 Jul 7, 2025 July 07, 2025 8:27 AM July 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

Here is a quick list of ways you can help the victims of a deadly flash flood event in Texas that has left at least 82 people, including children, dead. 

Below is a list of verified fundraisers and mutual aid organizations that are accepting online monetary donations to support the recovery effort.

The Red Cross

Verified fundraisers on GoFundMe

World Central Kitchen

Kerr Country Relief Fund

Kerrville Salvation Army Kroc Center

Austin Pets Alive!

Kerrville Pets Alive!

