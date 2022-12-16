How to help: Louisiana charities rally to aid tornado victims

BATON ROUGE - Numerous charitable groups joined with state and local agencies to help those who lost their homes and other property in this week's tornado outbreak across Louisiana.

State leaders said the situation will not likely qualify for federal assistance, so relief is coming from other avenues.

Organizations that are involved include the following:

- American Red Cross - Accepting donations at (800) RED CROSS. Donors can text REDCROSS to 90999, as well, to give $10 to the organization's Disaster Relief Fund.

- United Way of Southeast Louisiana - Dedicating 100 percent of all monetary contributions to short-term tornado relief. Donors can click on unitedwaysela.org/TornadoRelief to help

- United Cajun Navy - The rescue and relief group is delivering supplies to affected communities. It is seeking donations of gift cards to distribute to children for Christmas, as well as cash contributions and certain goods. Additional information is available at unitedcajunnavy.org.