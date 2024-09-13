How to get help if you need it in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine

With Hurricane Francine long behind us, you or someone you know may be struggling to make ends meet or may be unsure of where to get their next meal. There are a number of distribution centers around the state, including locally, to provide help if you need it.

Ascension Parish:

The Edge Church, 13353 LA-44, Gonzales at noon

Assumption Parish:

Assumption Parish Community Center, 4910 Hwy. 308 starting at noon Friday

Terrebonne Parish (starting at noon Friday and again at 8 a.m. Saturday):

Morgan City Auditorium, 728 Myrtle Street, Morgan City

Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma

Montegut Recreation Gym, 107 Recreation Drive, Montegut

Little Caillou Ward 7 Citizens Club, 5006 Hwy. 56, Chauvin

Living Word Church, 1916 LA-311, Schreiber

Bayou Blue Fire Department, 1870 Bayou Blue Rd, Houma

St. Ann, Bourg

Holy Cross, Morgan City

Dularge Fire Station, 1767 Bayou Dularge Rd., Theriot starting at 6 p.m.

Holy Family, Dulac at 6 p.m.

Lafourche Parish:

St. Genevieve, Thibodaux starting at noon

St. Luke, Thibodaux starting at 6 p.m.



