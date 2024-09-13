87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

How to get help if you need it in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine

2 hours 2 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, September 13 2024 Sep 13, 2024 September 13, 2024 11:51 AM September 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

With Hurricane Francine long behind us, you or someone you know may be struggling to make ends meet or may be unsure of where to get their next meal. There are a number of distribution centers around the state, including locally, to provide help if you need it. 

Ascension Parish: 
The Edge Church, 13353 LA-44, Gonzales at noon

Assumption Parish: 
Assumption Parish Community Center, 4910 Hwy. 308 starting at noon Friday

Terrebonne Parish (starting at noon Friday and again at 8 a.m. Saturday):
Morgan City Auditorium, 728 Myrtle Street, Morgan City
Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma
Montegut Recreation Gym, 107 Recreation Drive, Montegut
Little Caillou Ward 7 Citizens Club, 5006 Hwy. 56, Chauvin
Living Word Church, 1916 LA-311, Schreiber
Bayou Blue Fire Department, 1870 Bayou Blue Rd, Houma
St. Ann, Bourg
Holy Cross, Morgan City
Dularge Fire Station, 1767 Bayou Dularge Rd., Theriot starting at 6 p.m.
Holy Family, Dulac at 6 p.m.

Trending News

Lafourche Parish:
St. Genevieve, Thibodaux starting at noon
St. Luke, Thibodaux starting at 6 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days