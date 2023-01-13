How Seimone Augustus became a generational talent at Capitol High

BATON ROUGE - "I've heard people say... 'oh, she's gonna be the next one,' or whatever. You know, we've heard that, especially when she first graduated. I'm thinking, no, no, no. She was a generational talent," said Alvin Stewart, Seimone Augustus' high school head coach.

Before Seimone Augustus led LSU to four straight final fours, she was a star at Capitol High.

"When Seimone got here, she was actually on the cover of Sports Illustrated. So, she's wearing a Capitol uniform, so I mean, we knew that by the time that she got here, she was gonna be an outstanding player," Stewart said.

And Seimone was, leading the Lady Lions to a 137 and 7 record and becoming the 2002 girls' athlete of the year. But for her head coach Alvin Stewart, it was her willingness to do other things besides scoring the ball that made her special.

"The thing that made Simone so dominant was the fact that she was a good teammate. If you double-team her and the other kids got open, she would be sure to give them the ball, so not only is she a great scorer, she rebounds as she loves to assist. So she plays the complete game that allows for dominance" Stewart said.



Not everything went well for Augustus at Capitol, losing back-to-back playoff games as an underclassman, which helped the team become stronger as a whole.

"I'll sit there and watch them hurt and cry, but what I saw in your eyes was, 'This time next year, I won't feel like this,'" Stewart said.

And the Lions never did, going on a 52-game winning streak and winning back-to-back state titles, making Seimone a Baton Rouge legend before even wearing the purple and gold.