How far did Tigers drop after loss to the Aggies? See LSU's new ranking here

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers fell sharply from the Associated Press Top 10 on Sunday after a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M.

The Aggies' victory left them as the sole unbeaten team in the Southeastern Conference and vaulted A&M into the Top 10, at No. 10. LSU fell to eighth to 16th.

The Tigers are among four SEC teams with one loss. LSU is in a three-way tied for third in the conference with a 3-1 record. Texas A&M is 5-0 and Georgia is 4-1.

LSU has next weekend off and returns to play on Nov. 9, at home against Alabama. The Tigers also have home games remaining against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. Their lone road game the rest of the season is Nov. 16 at Florida.

Oregon remains in the top spot this week.

