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Houston man, his dog reunited in Baton Rouge after more than a year apart
BATON ROUGE — A Houston man was reunited with his dog in Baton Rouge after he spent more than a year looking for the pup.
Michael Franklin adopted his dog Burken in February 2024. After the dog went missing, Franklin wondered if he would ever see Burken again.
On June 5, however, Burken was taken in as a stray at Companion Animal Alliance. During the intake process, his microchip was scanned and CAA was able to quickly identify and contact Jackson.
Jackson, however, did not have a way to get to Baton Rouge.
CAA helped arrange a bus trip from Houston to Baton Rouge so that Burken and Jackson could be reunited.
"On June 10, the two were finally reunited after more than a year apart," CAA said in a Facebook post. "We're honored to have played a small part in this happy ending and are so grateful Burken and Michael are back together where they belong."
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