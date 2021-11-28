Latest Weather Blog
Houston man arrested after slapping 14-year-old in face during LSU game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday night at the LSU game after allegedly slapping a 14-year-old in one of Tiger Stadium's suites.
Arrest documents said TAF employees witnessed a juvenile getting hit in the face by a man shortly before 9 p.m. The employees alerted the law enforcement officers working security detail at the level one suites.
Officers noted that when they talked to the man, 40-year-old Brandon Scott of Houston, he was very intoxicated. Arrest documents said Scott had "extremely slurred speech, altered gait and a very strong smell of alcohol on his breath," while an officer was interviewing him.
A witness told law enforcement Scott was sitting, and then he jumped from his seat and lunged to hit the teenager.
The 14-year-old told officers he and his friends were trying to talk to Scott during the game, and "when Scott responded, he became agitated and began cursing."
The victim said one of his friends, who is also a juvenile, tried to take a picture of Scott right before he slapped the victim across the face with an open hand.
Scott was charged with simple battery and disturbing the peace/language.
