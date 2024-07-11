Houston-area deputy reportedly ambushed, killed during investigation Wednesday night

HARRIS COUNTY, Tex. - A manhunt is underway for the person who shot and killed a 28-year-old deputy overnight in northeast Harris County, KTRK reported.

According to officials Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies heard a call at about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday regarding an aggravated assault at a Little Caesars Pizza. The suspect came to pick up a pizza from the establishment but became upset when the order was wrong.

The man pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped an employee before running.

The employee was able to give deputies a description of the man's vehicle, including the license plate, which was tracked to another location. One of the investigators on the case spotted the vehicle and was on the phone with his team members when he was reportedly ambushed.

"During that phone conversation, our deputy apparently was ambushed," Lee said. "The other detectives in the area went to his location, and at that time, saw his undercover vehicle with multiple gun strikes in it."

Authorities said they believe they have a good idea of who the suspect is, but haven't released a name.

"We have no doubt that suspect will be in custody in no time," Lee said.

"He was good at his job, very well thought of," Lee said of the deputy.

"Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with this horrible news. An active investigation is underway to identify and apprehend his killer. We will not rest until we do!" Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post on Facebook.