House of Representatives votes to end government shutdown

Sergiy Galyonkin / CC BY-SA 4.0

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United States House of Representatives passed the government funding bill by a vote of 222-209, sending the measure to President Trump's desk for final signature to re-open the government after the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Representatives Thomas Massie and Greg Steube voted against the bill along with most Democrats. Six Democratic representatives, Thomas Suozzi, Jared Golden, Henry Cuellar Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Adam Gray and Don Davis, voted in favor.

Trump signed the bill around 9:25 p.m.

Regarding FAA reductions, the reductions had been planned to rise to 10% by the end of the week, but the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration said the 6% limit will remain since there are more air traffic controllers coming to work.

The agencies said the decision follows recommendations from the FAA’s safety team, after a “rapid decline” in controller callouts. The limit will stay in place while officials assess whether the air traffic system can safely return to normal operations, the agencies said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said safety remains their top priority and that all decisions will be guided by data.

Thousands of flights have been canceled since the restrictions took effect last Friday. The FAA originally planned to ramp up flight cuts from 4% to 10% of flights at the 40 airports.