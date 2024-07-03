86°
Houma man arrested on drug, child rape charges after raid yields $46,000 in marijuana

3 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, July 03 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

HOUMA — A Houma man was arrested on drug and rape charges after two narcotic raids, Louisiana State Police said.

Javonne Amacker, 29, was initially arrested Monday on possession with the intent to distribute, among other charges, LSP said. Amacker was additionally charged with third-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile on Tuesday.

Detectives with Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division, Houma Police, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations raided homes on Hibernia Place and Express Boulevard and found a juvenile, $46,000 of marijuana and a handgun.

He was also booked for possession of the gun while being a convicted felon, as well as possession of a controlled substance in the presence of a juvenile, LSP said.

