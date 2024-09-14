Houma family of three taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning, fire officials say

HOUMA - A family of three was transported to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning, according to fire officials.

The Bayou Cane Fire Protection District says they responded to the 2900 of Broadmoor Avenue because of a patient having trouble breathing and losing consciousness. Three family members were barely conscious and vomiting.

Personnel found two generators running, with one in the garage and the other on a screened-in porch. Officials say the carbon monoxide levels were at lethal levels and the family is lucky to be alive.