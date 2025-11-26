59°
Hostage-taker's getaway car recovered in Baton Rouge

1 decade 2 years 10 months ago Tuesday, January 22 2013 Jan 22, 2013 January 22, 2013 11:05 PM January 22, 2013 in News
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE- Police have found the car they believe was the planned getaway vehicle in a Monday night armed robbery that eventually led to a hostage standoff and police shooting in West Baton Rouge where the suspect was killed.

Authorities had been looking for the black Pontiac Firebird since it was seen driving away from the robbery scene.

Investigators said the armed man inside Noah's Pharmacy in Brusly was planning to have the woman in the Firebird drive him away. But instead, took a hostage and stole a police cruiser when police arrived at the store.

Police said Ray Charles Hayes had the hostage drive the cruiser until she crashed it near the Intracoastal Canal. He threatened to kill her before a police officer shot and killed him.

The Pontiac was found at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge. No one has been arrested.

