Hospital employee arrested for allegedly stealing 86-year-old patient's wallet, spending $125

GONZALES — A hospital housekeeping employee was arrested at Off the Hook in Gonzales after allegedly spending more than $100 on a 86-year-old patient's debit card.

Tanisha Jackson, 49, allegedly stole the Sage Rehabilitation Hospital patient's wallet on Saturday before using it at multiple businesses in Gonzales and Baton Rouge.

Ascension Parish deputies said surveillance footage showed Jackson using the stolen card at Off the Hook, a seafood fast food restaurant, in Gonzales. After deputies searched her car, they found the stolen wallet and receipts from fraudulent purchases totaling $125.85.

Jackson was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Tuesday for exploitation of the infirmed, felony identity theft and theft.