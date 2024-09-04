81°
Hooper Road closed after overturned vehicle; three people transported

1 hour 15 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, September 04 2024 Sep 4, 2024 September 04, 2024 5:26 PM September 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - Hooper Road between Amber Lakes and Bree Road closed due to an overturned vehicle, according to officials.

The City of Central put out a notice to avoid the area. Emergency officials say three people were transported in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.

