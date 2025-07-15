Latest Weather Blog
Honduran national pleads guilty to child porn charges; faces deportation after prison sentence
BATON ROUGE — A Honduran man pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney from the Middle District of Louisiana said Tuesday.
Olvin Rodriguez-Inestroza, 22, a Honduran national in the United States without authorization, pleaded guilty to using internet-based accounts and a social media mobile application to distribute child pornography.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Rodriguez-Inestroza also had at least 205 total videos and approximately 325 images of child pornography on his smartphone. Some of the videos included sexual depictions of toddlers.
Trending News
Rodriguez-Inestroza faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to a lifetime period of supervised release. Rodriguez-Inestroza must also register as a sex offender and is subject to deportation after his sentence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two police chiefs arrested at Baton Rouge conference; feds conducting 'activities' statewide
-
Brusly Police: Woman arrested after allegedly shooting at boyfriend with stolen gun
-
Zachary councilman alleges he was coerced by city officials to vote yes...
-
West Baton Rouge hosting free community health fair Tuesday
-
70 for 70: John Mahaffey