Homerun derby by McManus and Crews leads LSU to series win over Alabama

All LSU needed in game three of their series with Alabama was catcher Tyler McManus and centerfielder Dylan Crews. The two combined to drive in seven runs Sunday, leading LSU to a 12-3, series-clinching win over Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

LSU, which won its third conference road series, improved to 32-15 overall and 14-10 in the SEC. Alabama dropped to 25-22 overall and 10-14 in league play.

McManus blasted a pair of two-run homers to account for four RBI, and Crews was 3-for-6 at the plate with a homer, a double and three RBI.

LSU’s total of 15 hits marked its most in an SEC game this season, surpassing the previous high of 13 set versus Florida and Mississippi State.

“Our approach at the plate today was awesome,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “The players’ commitment to our plan was awesome, and they played with great enthusiasm. This is one of my favorite wins of the year. We didn’t flinch, we focused on our play, and we attacked. I’m really proud of our guys.”