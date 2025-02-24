Homeowner left to pay for damages after car strikes her home and drives off

BATON ROUGE — A woman is left picking up the pieces after a car crashed into her home and drove off Friday night.

Sarilyn Johnson Carter was inside her Bogan Walk home when someone drove a car into her guest bedroom. Carter said this isn't the first time this has happened. She said someone crashed into her home before, and there's an ongoing speeding problem in her neighborhood.

"In the past, we had two other incidents where people were speeding down the street or involved into another accident with another car where they were almost thrown into the yard," Carter said.

She said that when the car crashed into her house Friday, she didn't know about the damage until her neighbors told her the next morning.

Carter said after inspecting the damage, she was trying to figure out how this could've happened. She also didn't understand why the driver didn't take accountability for their actions.

“The person who ran into the house didn't ring the doorbell to tell us what happened, they just took off,” Carter said.

Carter said her neighbors quickly helped board up her home, but they weren't able to help identify the driver because their security cameras did not catch the act.

After calling the police to file a report, Carter said they found pieces of the car in her yard. Officers hoped to find a serial number on one of the pieces to track the car and its driver.

She said she was in the middle of remodeling her bathroom when the car struck her home on Friday and now she has to add on an unexpected project.

“It’s going to affect my pocket because any time you have somebody do something like a hit and run and they don’t take any accountability or responsibility for what they did it’s awful,” Carter said.

She said she hopes that the driver will take accountability and turn themselves in.