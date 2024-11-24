72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Homeowner fell asleep while smoking early Sunday morning, started house fire on Lorraine Street

5 hours 2 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, November 24 2024 Nov 24, 2024 November 24, 2024 6:04 AM November 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters worked to put out a fire on Lorraine Street early Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 2:24 a.m.. Officials said heavy smoke and fire was coming from the front bedroom.

One person was able to escape safely outside. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage. 

Officials said the house caught fire because the resident fell asleep while smoking.

No one was injured in the fire.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days