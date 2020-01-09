74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Homeland Security list prohibited items for the 2020 National Championship

39 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 January 09, 2020 2:54 PM January 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

NEW ORLEANS – The Secret Service has released a list of things fans cannot bring to the national championship game Monday.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend, so ticketholders will have extra security checks. Everyone should expect to have belongings searched and to be checked with a magnetometer.

These items are prohibited:

·         Aerosols                                                                            

·         Ammunition

·         Animals other than service/guide animals

·         Backpacks

·         Bags and signs exceeding size restrictions

·         Bicycles

·         Balloons

·         Coolers

·         Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

·         Explosives

·         Firearms

·         Glass, thermal or metal containers

·         Laser pointers

·         Mace/Pepper spray

·         Packages

·         Selfie Sticks

·         Structures

·         Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’x3’x1/4”)

·         Support for signs and placards

·         Toy guns

·         Explosives

·         Recreational motorized mobility devices

·         Weapons of any kind

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days