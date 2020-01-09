Homeland Security list prohibited items for the 2020 National Championship

NEW ORLEANS – The Secret Service has released a list of things fans cannot bring to the national championship game Monday.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend, so ticketholders will have extra security checks. Everyone should expect to have belongings searched and to be checked with a magnetometer.

These items are prohibited:

· Aerosols

· Ammunition

· Animals other than service/guide animals

· Backpacks

· Bags and signs exceeding size restrictions

· Bicycles

· Balloons

· Coolers

· Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

· Explosives

· Firearms

· Glass, thermal or metal containers

· Laser pointers

· Mace/Pepper spray

· Packages

· Selfie Sticks

· Structures

· Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’x3’x1/4”)

· Support for signs and placards

· Toy guns

· Recreational motorized mobility devices

· Weapons of any kind