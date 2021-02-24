50°
Home in Country Club of Louisiana goes up in flames
ST. GEORGE - Around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, St. George fire units were dispatched to a reported house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana.
Firefighters worked quickly to control the flames, which were burning through the garage roof and breezeway. The $750,000 home suffered serious heat, smoke and water damage from the fire.
The fire was declared under control at 7:29 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
