Holy Cross Catholic Church evacuated after students became ill during morning service
MORGAN CITY — Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City was evacuated Wednesday after students became ill during a morning service.
Morgan City first responders responded to the church around 8:50 a.m.
They noted that the evacuation started when multiple Central Catholic Elementary students became sick during the morning service at the place of worship.
First responders checked the air quality before saying the church was safe to return to.
