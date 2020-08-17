Hollywood mourns loss of 35-year-old producer who died in his sleep

Ash Christian, an Emmy award-winning producer, actor, filmmaker and founder of Cranium Entertainment, died in his sleep on Thursday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Variety reports.

Christian, a native of Texas, began writing and directing short films at 14 and at the tender age of 16, moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams.

He beat the odds and became successful by writing, directing, and starring in his first feature film, “Fat Girls,” in 2006 at just 19 years old.

The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and won an award for outstanding emerging talent at L.A. Outfest.

In 2014, Christian won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding special-class short-format daytime program for “mI Promise.” He shared the award with his producing partner Anne Clements and executive producers Lauralee Bell and Scott Martin.

Christian is recognizable from his roles on several popular television shows including “The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife” and “Law and Order.”

Despite his admirable acting chops, Christian's true passion was on the other end of camera, working as a producer.

Under his company, Cranium Entertainment, Christian developed and produced films such as “1985,” “Hurricane Bianca,” “Burn,” “Social Animals” and “Coyote Lake.”

Now, Hollywood is mourning the tragic loss of a young visionary.

“With Ash, work was always fun. That’s the effect he had on people. I will miss my good friend dearly, as I know so many others will as well. The world has lost a talented writer/director/producer, but most importantly, a great person who had so much more life to live” said Christian’s producing partner Jordan Yale Levine of Yale Productions.

Christian was 35 years old.