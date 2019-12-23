Holiday program helps families give back to their loved ones

BATON ROUGE - With Christmas just days away, the giving spirit is everywhere.

19-year-old Malik Sylvester bought gifts at a special Christmas store in the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church Sunday.

"I think is truly a blessing for us to come in here and give back to some of the people, some of the families. " Sylvester said.

He bought the gifts with coupons he earned from doing community service work. Sylvester's family is one of ten chosen for a new program called Care-Connect. The program provides something special for families in need.

Sylvester's father is on disability, and the program is allowing his kids to have more this Christmas,

"Just watching them light up when they walk through the door. Seeing the Christmas tree and all the gifts under there," Eric Young said.

Metro-Council Woman Tara Wicker organized Care-Connect. The program is giving the families a one night stay at a downtown hotel complete with Christmas decorations, and all the trimmings.

"Them being able to come to the hotel, not worry about cooking, don't have to worry about going out to buy gifts and that one night stay will transform their lives," Wicker said.

"It's an experience that others don't get, spending Christmas in a hotel, despite being at home, so it's totally different," Young said.

Wicker plans on making "Care-Connect" an annual event involving more families and sponsors.