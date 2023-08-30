Historic BRPD captain will be remembered this week

BATON ROUGE - A trailblazer for the city of Baton Rouge will be remembered this week. Retired Baton Rouge Police Department Captain Pamela Ann Barlow-Kidd passed away on Aug. 22.

In 2005, she made history as the first Black woman to earn the rank of captain for BRPD. In 2006 she continued to make strides for women in law enforcement by becoming the first woman ever to become a district commander for the department.

Her niece Meagan Barlow says Barlow-Kidd was someone to be looked up to.

"Those two were just like two of the greatest accomplishments that I can think of in her career," Barlow said of her aunt's history-making advancements. "Just watching her exceed and excel all throughout the community and being like a pillar in the community and just being a positive role model for me in my life."

Barlow says her aunt was a strong woman.

"Her being a fighter on the force, she was a fighter until the end in the bed, she fought until she couldn't fight anymore," she said. "She gave it her all... She might've been short but she was very powerful. Her words made a powerful impact. At the end of the day, she never met a stranger that she didn't love. She always engaged in conversation with them no matter where she went."

Funeral services for Barlow-Kidd will be held on Friday, Sept. 1 at 3836 North Street. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and services begin at 11 a.m..